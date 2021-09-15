News
Armenia Police special forces apprehend fallen soldier’s relative from outside government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


A short while ago, the Police special forces apprehended a fallen serviceman’s relative who was staging a one-man protest in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.

He was holding a banner that read: "We demand to cancel the [Independence Day anniversary] concert. Respect the mourning."

On Tuesday, more than 340 relatives of the casualties of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall had issued a statement urging the Armenian authorities to cancel their plan to hold a "colorful" celebration event on September 21—the Independence Day anniversary. They had considered this event an irreverence.
