Armenia Police special forces apprehend fallen soldier’s relative from outside government building

A short while ago, the Police special forces apprehended a fallen serviceman’s relative who was staging a one-man protest in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.
He was holding a banner that read: "We demand to cancel the [Independence Day anniversary] concert. Respect the mourning."
On Tuesday, more than 340 relatives of the casualties of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall had issued a statement urging the Armenian authorities to cancel their plan to hold a "colorful" celebration event on September 21—the Independence Day anniversary. They had considered this event an irreverence.