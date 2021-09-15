News
Prosecutors of Armenia and Russia attend discussions devoted to fight against corruption and cybercrimes
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation today attended the experts’ meeting entitled “Fight against illegal transnational movement of digital financial assets and cybercrime” and hosted by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia, as well as the roundtable under the title “Increasing effectiveness of prosecutorial oversight under cases regarding corruption crimes, criminally obtained property and legislative regulation for converting monetary funds into state revenue”.

As reported the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia, the events were held within the framework of the 2021-22 Plan for Cooperation signed between the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation in Moscow on January 12, 2021.

Deputy Prosecutor General of Armenia Gevorg Baghdasaryan greeted the delegation, declared the launch of the events and stated that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has always attached special importance to the deepening of close partnership with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia.

The Deputy Prosecutor General wished the prosecutors participating in the events success and voiced hope that the events will help increase effectiveness of interpersonal communication.

During the expert discussion and the roundtable, the prosecutors of Armenia and Russia discussed the peculiarities of legalizing transactions made through non-traditional means (online POS terminals, online and mobile banking, digital wallets, cryptocurrencies), examination of corruption cases and prosecutorial oversight over them, the mechanisms for levying illegal assets in Russia and Armenia, the capacities for partnership and the significance of specialization of prosecutors in these sectors.
