Armenia culture minister: Authorities raise issue of state of Armenian monuments on all platforms

On all possible platforms, Yerevan raises the issue related to the state of Armenian monuments in the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh occupied by Azerbaijan. This is what Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan said in response to a question from deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Galstyan during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.
According to the minister, there are more than 4,000 Armenian monuments in the occupied territories.
“Armenia’s top leadership has presented to the UNESCO data on Armenian historical and cultural monuments, but the issues are also raised during meetings with foreign ambassadors, as well as representatives of international organizations. I have always raised this issue. During a recent meeting with the representatives of an influential organization, I reiterated the issue, and my interlocutors assured me that they would do everything possible to help solve this issue. If you know about other effective measures that we aren’t undertaking, please mention them,” Dumanyan said.