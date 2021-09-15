Armenia PM: Azerbaijan has always declared that it plans to resolve Karabakh conflict militarily

Since the early 2000s, Azerbaijan has always declared that it plans to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict militarily. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament, responding to a question from deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly Gegham Manukyan, who pinpointed the inconsistency of Pashinyan’s statements and even set aside one of the statements by referring to a voice recording saved in a mobile phone.
According to the head of government, everything will become clear after the formation of a parliamentary committee that will lead a probe into the circumstances behind the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh].
“It’s no secret that there has always been a great threat of resumption of military operations. The only thing we didn’t know was the site and time of the potential attack,” Pashinyan added and rushed to indicate the contradicting statements of the opposition.
Pashinyan also stated that after more than a decade of negotiations, Armenia only reached the point where “the regions located around Karabakh” had to be transferred to Azerbaijan. According to Pashinyan, the authorities haven’t even tried t conceal this in any way.