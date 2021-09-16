Armenia PM: Armenian government will not change its political course

To demarcate and delimitate borders, Armenia is exploring the base of regulatory legal acts in the period of acquisition of independence of Soviet republics, as well as other documents. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

In response to deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Artur Khachatryan’s question why demarcation wasn’t launched on, say, October 15, 2018 when the situation in Armenia was more favorable, Pashinyan recalled that when the government’s program was being considered, and before that, the Armenian authorities were talking about the willingness to launch demarcation and delimitation of the borders with Azerbaijan, as well as the creation of all the conditions required for this.

“We also expressed willingness to resume the peace process with Azerbaijan and mentioned this in response to the statement by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” he added and informed that negotiations were underway in the period specified by the deputies.

According to the Prime Minister, the authorities will continue to follow the strategy adopted under the government’s program.

“Yes, we believe that there needs to be demarcation and delimitation of the borders. In this context, it would be great and useful, if we presented the realities, opportunities and risks during discussions with citizens. Our government will take this path,” the premier assured.