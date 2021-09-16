Armenia's Pashinyan arrives in Dushanbe on working visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Dushanbe on a working visit.
According to Armenpress news agency, the Prime Minister was greeted by Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rosulzoda and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Amirkhon Kurbonzoda.
On September 16, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the session of the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. He is also scheduled to meet with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. On September 17, the Armenian premier will attend the joint session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.