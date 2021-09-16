News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 16
USD
487
EUR
575.78
RUB
6.71
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487
EUR
575.78
RUB
6.71
Show news feed
Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations
Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

As a result, the remains of another Armenian soldier were found, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

His identity will be determined after a forensic medical examination.

As a result of search operations in the now-Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh, rescuers have found and retrieved 1,667 remains—including of civilians—ever since the ceasefire in November 2020.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos