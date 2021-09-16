News
Armenia Parliament Speaker to Ambassador: Armenian-Iranian trade turnover hasn't undergone serious changes
Armenia Parliament Speaker to Ambassador: Armenian-Iranian trade turnover hasn't undergone serious changes
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan on Thursday received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badashkhan Zohouri.

As reported the National Assembly, greeting the guest, the parliamentary speaker emphasized that Armenia’s relations with Iran are of strategic significance and that Armenia seeks to maintain and further strengthen the ongoing growth of dialogue in the political and economic sectors and trade cooperation.

In this sense, Simonyan called attention to the fact that, in 2020, in spite of the spread of COVID-19 and its negative consequences, the Armenia-Iran trade turnover hasn't undergone serious changes, and exports even grew to a certain extent. He attached importance to the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in terms of the development of strategic infrastructures in the region and military-political security.

The parties touched upon the activities aimed at providing a solution to the current situation in the vicinity of Vorotan settlement located on the Goris-Kapan interstate road.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Ambassador stated that Armenian cultural heritage plays a significant role in the lives of Iranians and that the Armenian community is rather active and comprehensively represented in Iran.
