Thousands of Haitians are amassed near US borders

Thousands of citizens of Haiti are amassed near the US borders, Washington Post reports.
After the murder of President of Haiti Jovenel Moise in July and the earthquake that took the lives of more than 2,000 people in August, the US government granted a “temporarily protected status” to the Haitian immigrants to protect them from exile.
The shots taken from an unmanned aerial vehicle show that several people are hiding from the sun and are under a bridge. Fox News reports that the number of those seeking shelter has doubled in just one day.