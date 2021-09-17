News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Armenia legislature majority faction: Yerevan, Baku must finally begin border delimitation, demarcation phase
Armenia legislature majority faction: Yerevan, Baku must finally begin border delimitation, demarcation phase
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


I can neither confirm nor deny the information that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to start the [border] delimitation and demarcation phase. Andranik Kocharyan, an MP from the majority "Civil Contract" Faction, stated this Friday during the traditional briefings in the National Assembly of Armenia.

"However, I can say that after the establishment of the ceasefire regime, consultations are held between the parties and, of course, we shall pass to this phase," Kocharyan added.

According to him, the parties need to start a process of mutual reconciliation.

"That process should be irreversible," said the member of the majority faction in Armenia’s parliament.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Parent of deceased Armenian soldier: There won't be a vivid fireworks display
With photos of their deceased sons and...
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of Armenian servicemen fruitless for 2 days
Since the truce, the remains of...
 Armenia President at Summit of Minds: War was not only against Azerbaijan
In his speech, President Sarkissian...
 Fallen soldiers’ families protesting at Republic Square in Yerevan
They demand that the government cancel the Independence Day anniversary concert scheduled for September 21…
 Armenia, France FMs discuss Karabakh conflict
Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Jean-Yves Le Drian…
 Russian peacekeepers ensure safety during construction of road leading to mobile phone tower in Karabakh
Currently, road service workers have started...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos