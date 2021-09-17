Armenia legislature majority faction: Yerevan, Baku must finally begin border delimitation, demarcation phase

I can neither confirm nor deny the information that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to start the [border] delimitation and demarcation phase. Andranik Kocharyan, an MP from the majority "Civil Contract" Faction, stated this Friday during the traditional briefings in the National Assembly of Armenia.
"However, I can say that after the establishment of the ceasefire regime, consultations are held between the parties and, of course, we shall pass to this phase," Kocharyan added.
According to him, the parties need to start a process of mutual reconciliation.
"That process should be irreversible," said the member of the majority faction in Armenia’s parliament.