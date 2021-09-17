Today armed police officers of Azerbaijan stopped a microbus transporting children of Artsakh in the Vorotan section of the Goris-Kapan road of Armenia and tore, with a dagger, the label portraying the flag of the Republic of Artsakh posted on the microbus.

Deputy Mayor of Goris Karen Kocharyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Azerbaijanis obscenely lowered everyone from the bus and started inspecting the car, and luckily, Russian border guards spotted the bus and saw the children off.

In the video being disseminated on the Internet, one can see how the Azerbaijani policeman is speaking to the children and teens in a threatening voice.

“You need to know that there is no more Nagorno-Karabakh, Nagorno-Karabakh is already Azerbaijan’s, understood?” the Azerbaijani said to the Armenian children.

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Deputy Mayor Kocharyan had trouble saying whether the microbus was moving towards Artsakh or had come from Artsakh to Syunik.

After placing a police checkpoint in Vorotan section, for the past few days, the Azerbaijanis have been stopping Iranian truck drivers and letting them go after inspecting them and charging fees. Two days ago, the Azerbaijanis detained two Iranian drivers, and today, the Azerbaijanis stopped a driver who was taking bread to soldiers. The driver continued with the accompaniment of Armenian and Russian border guards.