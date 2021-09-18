Yerevan citizens hold demonstration demanding cancelation of Independence Day event

Citizens are currently holding a civil disobedience demonstration at Charles Aznavour Square in Yerevan with the demand to cancel the Independence Day concert scheduled for September 21.
A large number of police officers and policemen in red berets are overseeing the demonstration.
A citizen was apprehended after he asked a police officer if “Nikol is Armenian or a Turk”.
The police told the participants they couldn’t march to Republic Square and added that they would be apprehended in case they marched.
On September 21, a concert dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence will be held at Republic Square in Yerevan. Earlier, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had declared that “a vivid and scaled event will be held on Independence Day and will also be dedicated to the memory of those who fell in the war”.