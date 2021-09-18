France: One person dies in a fight with participation of 150 bikers

One person died and two received knife injuries as a result of a fight with the participation of 150 bikers in the south-west of France, AFP reported.
The fight began at the exhibition park, where the American festival is held with country music, tattoo exhibition, and poker tournament.
Causes and instigators of fights remain unknown. Police suggests that a person who has inflicted the victims of knives, disappeared. Police reviewers searches for an attacker.
The mayor of the town ordered to immediately stop the festival and demanded from his participants to return home.