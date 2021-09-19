Those apprehended outside jewelry center in Yerevan are tourists from Iran, not Turks or Azerbaijanis

An article, entitled "Two Turks were apprehended from in front of the Gold World [jewelry center]," was published in the Armenian media Sunday, the Armenia Police noted in a statement.
As per this statement, at 6:07pm on Sunday, a person called the police and informed that they had caught three suspicious people from nearby a jewelry center in the capital Yerevan, and that they believe that these three were Azerbaijani spies.
Several minutes later, police and patrol officers arrived at the scene and took them to a police precinct to determine their identities
It turned out that they are tourists from Iran.
Clarifications were made, and these apprehended were released.