Largest Armenia flag to be installed in Yeraskh village of Ararat Province (PHOTOS)

The raising ceremony of the largest Armenian tricolor flag in the Republic of Armenia (RA) will take place on Tuesday, September 21, in Yeraskh village of the Ararat Province. Garik Sargsyan, Chairman of the State Property Management Committee, informed about this on Facebook.
"(The dimensions of the flag: 6m×12m, the height of the flagpole: 35m). The initiative is mine, and it is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of RA's independence, as well as to the Holy Memory of all the heroic Armenians who sacrificed their lives for its freedom and sovereignty," Sargsyan added, in particular.