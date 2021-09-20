News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Yerevan hosting Armenian Business Forum 2021
Yerevan hosting Armenian Business Forum 2021
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian Business Forum 2021 is being held Monday in Yerevan.

Representatives of the Armenian government and the Russian business community are taking part in the event.

A roundtable discussion, entitled "Armenian-Russian Economic Cooperation: Promising Projects," will also be held within the framework of this forum.

Discussions, presentations, and business meetings are planned, too.

During the event, a cooperation agreement will be signed between the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, the State Development Corporation of Russia, and the Development and Investments Corporation of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar still going down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also continued dropping in the country…
 GeoProMining announces completion of 2nd stage of Agarak Copper-Molybdenum Combine modernization project
The Combine has completed the implementation of an investment project aimed at technological re-equipment of the enterprise...
 Dollar continues dropping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Armenia EXPO 2021 forum opens in Yerevan
The Belarusian and Indian ambassadors, as well as the Russian trade representative to Armenia were on hand at the official opening…
 Armenia finance minister receives Japan Ambassador
During the meeting, the interlocutors underscored...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee chief receives Latvian State Revenue Service's Police Department delegation
The delegates attached importance to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos