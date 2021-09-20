Yerevan hosting Armenian Business Forum 2021

The Armenian Business Forum 2021 is being held Monday in Yerevan.
Representatives of the Armenian government and the Russian business community are taking part in the event.
A roundtable discussion, entitled "Armenian-Russian Economic Cooperation: Promising Projects," will also be held within the framework of this forum.
Discussions, presentations, and business meetings are planned, too.
During the event, a cooperation agreement will be signed between the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, the State Development Corporation of Russia, and the Development and Investments Corporation of Armenia.