Deputy PM: Cooperation within EEU is main guarantee of Armenia's economic recovery

Trade and economic cooperation between Armenia and Russia continues to gain momentum, including through membership in the EEU. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan stated this during Monday’s roundtable discussion in the capital Yerevan—and entitled "Armenian-Russian Economic Cooperation: Promising Projects."
According to him, in the current difficult situation, trade and economic cooperation with other EEU member states continues to be one of the main guarantees of economic recovery for Armenia.
"Mainly due to the foundation laid in the EEU, it became possible to considerably reduce the devastating impact of the [coronavirus] pandemic on the economy and the social sphere [of Armenia]. This becomes the most important positive factor affecting the economic growth and foreign trade potential of our country," Grigoryan emphasized.