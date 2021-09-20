Armenia-Russia cooperation agreement signed

A cooperation agreement was signed Monday between the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, the State Development Corporation of Russia (VEB.RF), and the Development and Investments Corporation of Armenia—and within the framework of the Armenian Business Forum 2021 being held in the Armenian capital Yerevan.
According to Daniil Algulyan, Deputy Chairman at VEB.RF, this agreement will create a platform for cooperation, and will serve to expand cooperation and increase foreign trade.
"Today, the topic of modernization of urban transport and urban systems was very actively discussed. There are many such projects in Armenia, and it would be interesting for us to participate in them," Algulyan added.