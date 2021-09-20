News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Young Dutch man with mental disorder shoots at passers-by, kills 2 female members of AGBU Holland
Young Dutch man with mental disorder shoots at passers-by, kills 2 female members of AGBU Holland
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A 28-year-old man shot two women aged 50 and 72 in Almelo, Netherlands. NL Times reports that the incident took place on September 17 when a young man opened fire at passers-by from the balcony of an apartment building.

Later, it was reported that the man has mental and other health disorders. The police reported that they had apprehended him earlier this month and released him.

According to AGBU Holland, the two women were Zonund Kardanakian and Maral Dermovsesian, who were members of the AGBU. A 33-year-old woman was also injured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
2 Armenian General Benevolent Union women die from stabbing (PHOTOS)
The Netherlands chapter of the AGBU informed…
 8 dead after shooting at Russia university
The yet unidentified gunman was detained…
 Firefighting resumes at Armenia national park
About 300 hectares of vegetation has been destroyed so far…
 Khatibzadeh: Iran hopes Iranian truckers detained by Azeris in Armenia's Syunik will be released immediately
The Iranian MFA spokesman…
 Colorado killer sentenced to 1,282 years, in addition to life in prison
For murdering a classmate during a 2019 school shooting that wounded eight others…
 Explosion in Afghanistan's Jalalabad leaves at least 3 dead
According to Ariana News TV, another 18...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos