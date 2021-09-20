News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Alexey Overchuk: Russia is ready to help Armenia overcome economic crisis and pandemic
Alexey Overchuk: Russia is ready to help Armenia overcome economic crisis and pandemic
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Ovechuk says Russia is ready to help Armenia overcome the economic crisis and pandemic.

According to him, the economic cooperation between the two countries is deeply rooted. “Through combined efforts, we can help each other find ways to overcome the global challenges, the economic crisis and the pandemic. At the same time, we can achieve the best results and even exceed them,” he stated.

According to Overchuk, the current trade indicators can’t satisfy the strategic partners, and for this, it is necessary to achieve more.

“We have serious potential for this. Armenian and Russian businessmen are supported by their governments. There is an opportunity to use the tools and Russian institutions, and all this will surely contribute to the growth of businesses,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Expert Center: Russia is ready to offer Yerevan buses and new metro wagons
Nikishina explained that...
 Russia deputy PM: Development of new strategic document has started with Armenia
There are still many projects and ideas ahead, and the most important thing is the desire to implement them…
Armenia PM congratulates Vladimir Putin on United Russia Party's victory
Please accept my sincere...
 Armenian Deputy PM: Armenia-Russia trade turnover made up $1.9 billion in first semester of 2021
According to him, trade turnover has...
 Russia ambassador to Armenia: Innovative approaches needed to deepen bilateral relations
According to Kopirkin, close economic relations have been established between the two countries…
 PM: Armenia greatly interested in opening communications
Pashinyan received the Russian deputy premier…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos