Alexey Overchuk: Russia is ready to help Armenia overcome economic crisis and pandemic

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Ovechuk says Russia is ready to help Armenia overcome the economic crisis and pandemic.
According to him, the economic cooperation between the two countries is deeply rooted. “Through combined efforts, we can help each other find ways to overcome the global challenges, the economic crisis and the pandemic. At the same time, we can achieve the best results and even exceed them,” he stated.
According to Overchuk, the current trade indicators can’t satisfy the strategic partners, and for this, it is necessary to achieve more.
“We have serious potential for this. Armenian and Russian businessmen are supported by their governments. There is an opportunity to use the tools and Russian institutions, and all this will surely contribute to the growth of businesses,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.