Putin, Aliyev hold phone talks

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today had a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reports.
The heads of states underscored “the successful development of the relations hinged on the strategic partnership of Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as discussed issues related to the prospects for cooperation in various sectors”.
“During the conversation, Putin and Aliyev expressed confidence that the traditional relations for friendship and cooperation between the newly elected State Duma and the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan will continue in the future as well,” the press release reads.
President Ilham Aliyev also expressed condolences to Vladimir Putin over the deaths caused by the incident that took place in Perm. The President of Russia accepted the condolences with gratitude.