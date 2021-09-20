Two residents of Armenia's Kasakh who disappeared in Vorotan section and were returned, are at home

The two residents of Kasakh who had disappeared in the Vorotan section of the Goris-Kapan road on September 18 and were returned through the mediation of Russian border guards, returned home a little while ago. This is what Arman, the brother of one of the residents named Hakob, said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Hakob and Aram returned in the same car in which they have left. They feel fine, everything is fine,” Arman said.

As reported earlier, the two residents of Kasakh hadn’t returned home, but they had talked to their relatives on the phone.

Yesterday the National Security Service of Armenia reported that on September 18 at around 9 p.m. there were reports that on the same day, two residents of Kasakh village of Kotayk Province of Armenia deviated from the highway while driving on the Goris-Vorotan road and found themselves in a territory under the control of Azerbaijan. When it was almost midnight, the National Security Service reported that, as a result of the activities carried out by the border guards of the National Security Service and the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, at 11:45 p.m. the Azerbaijani side returned the persons who had disappeared on the Goris-Vorotan road.