China PM to Armenia counterpart: Cooperation in sidelines of One Belt One Road joint construction steadily develops
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on 30th anniversary of the Independence of Armenia. The message states, as follows, in part:

Overcoming the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic since last year, the mutual political trust between China and Armenia constantly strengthens, the cooperation in the sidelines of the joint construction of One Belt One Road steadily develops.

I am ready to make joint efforts with you aimed at raising mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres to a new level, for shaping a new content of the development of the Armenian-Chinese relations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
