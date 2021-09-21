Police inspecting citizens with metal detectors before Independence Day event at Republic Square in Yerevan

The event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence is set to kick off today at 8 p.m. at Republic Square in Yerevan. Citizens were allowed to enter Republic Square starting from 6 p.m., but police are inspecting them and their bags with metal detectors before letting them enter.
At the same time, citizens have launched a march from Freedom Square to Yerablur Military Pantheon with candles and torches. The march is organized by Karin Tonoyan, the mother of Menua Hovhannisyan, who was posthumously granted the title of Hero of Artsakh.