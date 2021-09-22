Ukraine President congratulates Armenian counterpart on 30th anniversary of Armenia's Independence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wished the Armenian people peace and prosperity on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Armenia. This is stated in the congratulatory message addressed to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian. According to AnalitikaUA.net, the congratulatory message particularly states the following:

“On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I personally congratulate you on Independence Day, the national holiday of the Republic of Armenia. I hope the existing potential for bilateral relations between our countries, as well as the centuries-old relations between the Ukrainian and Armenian peoples will contribute to the strengthening of dialogue that is based on mutual understanding and mutual respect. I wish you, Your Excellency, good health and success in your work, and I wish the Armenian people peace and prosperity.”