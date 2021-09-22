Armenia FM to Austrian counterpart: Armenian heritage of Artsakh urgently needs to be in international community's focus

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is currently in New York to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg, as reported the press service of the Armenian MFA.

The parties exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of cooperation between the two countries on bilateral and multilateral platforms and particularly emphasized the use of the existing potential for economic cooperation. In this sense, they attached importance to the deepening of trade and economic relations, as well as the intensification of relations between the business communities of both countries.

Mirzoyan highly appreciated the Austrian side’s position on a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, adding that the guarantee for security and freedom of the people of Artsakh must lie at the core of a comprehensive and lasting resolution of the conflict.

The interlocutors also attached importance to the preservation of cultural heritage. Mirzoyan stated that the Armenian cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh in the territories that are under the control of Azerbaijan following the 44-day war, urgently needs to be in the focus of the international community in order to protect them from being at risk of complete destruction.