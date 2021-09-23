FMs discuss rich agenda of Armenia-Greece relations

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed the rich agenda of Armenian-Greek relations, underscoring the need to make efforts aimed at further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with their mutual assistance within the framework of international organizations.

The FMs of Armenia and Greece exchanged views also on a number of urgent issues on the regional and international agenda. In this connection, FM Mirzoyan briefed his Greek counterpart on the current situation as a result of the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall, emphasizing the need for the immediate return of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilian detainees in Azerbaijan.

Also, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of resuming the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.