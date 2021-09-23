939 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 939 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 255,648 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 19 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,200 cases.
Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,197 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 592, the total respective number so far is 237,855, and the number of people currently being treated is 11,396—an increase by 324 from the previous day.
And 5,823 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,669,977 such tests have been performed to date.