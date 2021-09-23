News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Poland to install 250 American Abrams tanks in east of country
Poland to install 250 American Abrams tanks in east of country
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Polish authorities will place 250 American Abrams tanks in the east of the country, the Associated Press reports.

The Minister of Defense of the republic, Mariusz Blaszczak, indicated that Poland will have 250 most modern tanks that will be deployed in the east of the country.

As reported earlier, four tank battalions will be adopted by the new 18th division. The total amount allocated for the implementation of the tank acquisition program totals 23.3 billion zlotys ($ 6 billion). The program, in addition to the tanks themselves, includes a logistics package, training, infrastructure development and weapons.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos