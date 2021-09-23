Poland to install 250 American Abrams tanks in east of country

The Polish authorities will place 250 American Abrams tanks in the east of the country, the Associated Press reports.
The Minister of Defense of the republic, Mariusz Blaszczak, indicated that Poland will have 250 most modern tanks that will be deployed in the east of the country.
As reported earlier, four tank battalions will be adopted by the new 18th division. The total amount allocated for the implementation of the tank acquisition program totals 23.3 billion zlotys ($ 6 billion). The program, in addition to the tanks themselves, includes a logistics package, training, infrastructure development and weapons.