4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 43 COVID-19 tests were conducted Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which four new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.  

At present, 15 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say two patients are in severe condition.

A total of 12,857 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,129 of them have come back positive.
This text available in   Հայերեն
