Schoolchildren and parents get into massive brawl on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border

Schoolchildren and parents got into a massive brawl that took place on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Moskovskiy Komsomolets newspaper reports, referring to Deputy Head of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan Marufkhan Tulayev.

According to him, today at 1 p.m. Kyrgyzstan time, nearly 30 Tajik schoolchildren attacked four 13-14-year-old Kyrgyz teenagers and beat them in the bordering Kok-Tash village.

The victims were admitted into hospitals with several injuries.

Tulayev stated that the situation on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border is currently under the control of power structures.

Smotrim.ru reported that the victims’ parents and relatives went to the neighboring region and beat two schoolchildren and their parents, after which more than 50 people joined the brawl, which was stopped through the efforts of the regional administrations and law-enforcement authorities of both countries.

According to the Tajik side, the schoolchildren’s attack on the Kyrgyz teens might have been incited following the incident that had taken place two hours before the brawl. According to Sputnik Tajikistan, referring to leader of Jamoat Chorkukh Shukurkhon, at 11 a.m. the residents of Batken threw stones at the schoolchildren of School #64 in Somonion village of Tajikistan, hurting one of the residents and a child. The Tajik side reported the hospitalization of four persons.