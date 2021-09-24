News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Scientists warn of magnetic storms on Earth this week
Scientists warn of magnetic storms on Earth this week
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Scientists have warned of possible magnetic storms after explosions on the Sun on Thursday morning. This was reported by the web portal of the Solar X-ray Astronomy Laboratory of the Lebedev Physics Institute.

"In 2-3 days, the clouds of plasma emitted as a result of an explosion on the Sun will reach the Earth. In that case, a magnetic storm is expected on our planet for several hours. However, this will happen only in the case of a ‘successful’ position of the flare in the direction of the Earth," says the report, adding that the probability of this magnetic storm is very high.

As per the report, Thursday’s flare on the Sun was the fourth strongest over the course of the past one year. However, it was not detected by the GOES-16 weather satellite.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos