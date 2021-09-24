Scientists warn of magnetic storms on Earth this week

Scientists have warned of possible magnetic storms after explosions on the Sun on Thursday morning. This was reported by the web portal of the Solar X-ray Astronomy Laboratory of the Lebedev Physics Institute.
"In 2-3 days, the clouds of plasma emitted as a result of an explosion on the Sun will reach the Earth. In that case, a magnetic storm is expected on our planet for several hours. However, this will happen only in the case of a ‘successful’ position of the flare in the direction of the Earth," says the report, adding that the probability of this magnetic storm is very high.
As per the report, Thursday’s flare on the Sun was the fourth strongest over the course of the past one year. However, it was not detected by the GOES-16 weather satellite.