Newspaper: Armenia government members to come to parliament

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the national government is going to present the 2021 state budget execution to the parliament on September 27.
According to our sources, the newly appointed RA Minister of Finance, Tigran Khachatryan, will present the [budget] execution. (…).
Our sources close to the government convey that the discussion will be interesting in the sense that the newly appointed minister, Tigran Khachatryan, has to present something during which time he was neither a minister nor aware of what expenses were incurred and for what.
We were informed that Khachatryan is being "prepared" these days for that discussion, as the parliamentary opposition may put the newly appointed minister in an unpleasant position. It can be said that the governor of the CB [i.e., the Central Bank] is also being sent to the parliament to "support" Khachatryan and "give [him] courage."