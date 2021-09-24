Health minister on coronavirus situation in Armenia: About 85% of our bed capacity already used

YEREVAN. – At the moment, there are 2,156 beds in 18 medical centers for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, and 2,006 of them are occupied. The Minister of Health, Anahit Avanesyan, informed this at Friday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
"About 85% percent of our bed capacity is already used, which currently serves to treat COVID patients. In the near future, we have an increase in other illnesses, too, related to autumn, which is natural, and the tension on the healthcare system is quite high. Our call to also to curb the spread of the disease as much as possible is so that people with other illnesses also have the opportunity to make use medical services," Avanesyan added.