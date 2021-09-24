News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Health minister on coronavirus situation in Armenia: About 85% of our bed capacity already used
Health minister on coronavirus situation in Armenia: About 85% of our bed capacity already used
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – At the moment, there are 2,156 beds in 18 medical centers for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, and 2,006 of them are occupied. The Minister of Health, Anahit Avanesyan, informed this at Friday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"About 85% percent of our bed capacity is already used, which currently serves to treat COVID patients. In the near future, we have an increase in other illnesses, too, related to autumn, which is natural, and the tension on the healthcare system is quite high. Our call to also to curb the spread of the disease as much as possible is so that people with other illnesses also have the opportunity to make use medical services," Avanesyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM on COVID-19 situation: We definitely have to do it if we sense there is need to get vaccinated again
I'm surprised when asked how additional financial costs can be set for people for being tested…
 Armenia PM orders to ensure enforcement of order for COVID-19 vaccination or PCR test starting October 1
The minister also reported that about...
 Armenian lawyer: I won't force my employees to get PCR test for COVID-19 and will protect their rights in court
“This requirement opposes the...
 4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
And two COVID-19 patients are in severe condition…
 Armenia health minister: There is differentiated attitude towards COVID-19 vaccines
According to her, every manufacturing country...
 Health minister talks about getting 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Armenia
According to Avanesyan, no medicine, no medical intervention can give a 100% guarantee that a patient will not catch any infection…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos