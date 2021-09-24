Opposition factions boycott Armenia legislature special session

The opposition "Armenia" and "With Honor" Factions have boycotted Friday’s special session of the National Assembly (NA).
There is only one matter on the agenda of this session: the package of bills on amendments and addenda to the Law on Administrative-Territorial Division and related laws.
The package proposed by the government envisages another enlargement of the country’s communities.
The secretary of the "Armenia" Faction, Artsvik Minasyan, stated that the government was once again falsifying the agenda, and called on the NA speaker to intervene in this process.
Also, he drew attention to the fact that Armenia has much more pressing issues related to ensuring security.
In addition, Minasyan noted that the recent statements by the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan were threatening.
"With Honor" Faction secretary Hayk Mamijanyan also joined Minasyan's statement, adding only that in this way, the authorities were attempting to resolve their own important problems. In particular, it is about changing the village heads and city mayors who are strongly in opposition to the current government. Thus, as per Mamijanyan, the aforesaid package of bills is conditioned exclusively by political motives.