News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Minute of silence to be observed, church requiem services to be offered in Artsakh on September 27
Minute of silence to be observed, church requiem services to be offered in Artsakh on September 27
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – According to the decision of the relevant state commission of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), a minute of silence will be observed in Artsakh at 11am on September 27, in memory of the casualties of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan last fall.

And at 10:30am on the same day, requiem services will be offered in all functioning churches of Artsakh—and for the peace of the souls of the heroes who died for the defense of the Motherland, the Artsakh President's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM, UN Commissioner discuss issues of displaced Artsakh Armenians
Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on Thursday met with Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees…
 Azerbaijan’s Aliyev offers Armenia peace in exchange for ‘Zangezur corridor’
“Armenia has to make a choice between regional cooperation and illegal and baseless territorial claims against its neighbors,” the Azerbaijani president said Thursday in his address at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York…
 Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Prosecutors General meet in Kazakhstan
The participants of the meeting discussed the...
 US Under Secretary of State: We look forward to progress, including via OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair mechanism
Victoria Nuland reflected on her meeting with Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov, in New York…
 Azerbaijan FM declares country's willingness to normalize relations with Armenia
“In spite of the aggressive policy that is...
 Karabakh emergency service: Remains of another fallen soldier found
In the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos