Minute of silence to be observed, church requiem services to be offered in Artsakh on September 27

STEPANAKERT. – According to the decision of the relevant state commission of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), a minute of silence will be observed in Artsakh at 11am on September 27, in memory of the casualties of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan last fall.
And at 10:30am on the same day, requiem services will be offered in all functioning churches of Artsakh—and for the peace of the souls of the heroes who died for the defense of the Motherland, the Artsakh President's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.