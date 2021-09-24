Minute of silence to be observed, church requiem services to be offered in Artsakh on September 27

Armenia PM on COVID-19 situation: We definitely have to do it if we sense there is need to get vaccinated again

Health minister on coronavirus situation in Armenia: About 85% of our bed capacity already used

906 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia FM lauds Cyprus’ principled position on Karabakh issue

Azerbaijan submits new bids to buy weapons from Russia

Armenia FM, UN Commissioner discuss issues of displaced Artsakh Armenians

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev offers Armenia peace in exchange for ‘Zangezur corridor’

Nearly 20 EU countries propose to re-elect Ghebreyesus as WHO chief

Newspaper: Artsakh President targeted

Trump leads in terms of voter support

Newspaper: Armenia government members to come to parliament

Scientists warn of magnetic storms on Earth this week

Schoolchildren and parents get into massive brawl on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border

Deputy PM: No corridor issue being discussed, any passage through Armenia's sovereign territory will imply transit

Armenia FM at UN General Assembly: We call on increasing pressure on Azerbaijan

Armenia Deputy PM: It's rather difficult to say when Amulsar gold mine will be opened

Armenia FM meets with Finnish counterpart

Armenia Deputy PM: Pashinyan-Erdogan meeting is not planned

Turkey's Erdogan: We are receiving positive messages from Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia 1st President hosts Kyrgyzstan's ex-president

Armenia FM meets with Council of Europe Secretary General

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Catholicos Patriarch of Armenian Catholic Church

Armenia Emergency Situations Ministry: Iranians didn't participate in putting out fire near park

Armenia PM orders to ensure enforcement of order for COVID-19 vaccination or PCR test starting October 1

Armenian lawyer: I won't force my employees to get PCR test for COVID-19 and will protect their rights in court

Armenia PM sacks Public Council Secretariat chief

Armenian man charged under organizing of illegal migration in Russia shows up to Armenia police station

France FM to meet with US counterpart

Armenia justice minister introduces newly appointed head of Penitentiary Service

Digest: US Congress demands Armenian POWs release in Baku, more on COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia

Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Prosecutors General meet in Kazakhstan

Russia ambassador to Armenia underscores continued development of multipolar cooperation ‘bridges’

Armenia peacekeepers in Kosovo mark Independence Day anniversary

US Under Secretary of State: We look forward to progress, including via OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair mechanism

Azerbaijan FM declares country's willingness to normalize relations with Armenia

US, Russia start talks over sustainable development at level of business

Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan-Armenia cooperation will continue to consistently develop

Tehran says Georgia border guards' conduct against Iran citizens is unacceptable

Karabakh emergency service: Remains of another fallen soldier found

Iranian president invites Turkish counterpart to Iran for official visit

Dollar continues dropping in Armenia

21st Catholicos Patriarch of Catholic Armenians elected

Biden plans to attend G20 summit in Rome

4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Baku fires at Iranian helicopter

Armenia Ombudsman assesses observation of Russian State Duma elections

Armenia health minister: There is differentiated attitude towards COVID-19 vaccines

EU envoy reaffirms their continued assistance to democratic reforms in Armenia

Biden's advisor and Erdogan's spokesperson discuss situation in Caucasus after 44-day war

Poland to install 250 American Abrams tanks in east of country

Armenia parliament opposition faction leader: Azerbaijan, Turkey have no desire to build their policy on logic of peace

Turkey sends several thousand more troops to Syria

EU urges Iranian foreign minister to resume talks on Tehran's nuclear dossier

Syrian citizen arrested in absentia for murder of Russian military pilot in Syria

Criminal case filed for writing insulting comment under Armenia PM's photo on Facebook

Chronicles of Aurora to leave Yerevan’s Matenadaran for first time to be displayed at San Lazzaro Island in Venice

Armavir Province grape growers protesting outside Armenia government building

Health minister talks about getting 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Armenia

Georgia PM to Armenia counterpart: Existing challenges make cooperation between our countries more significant

Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Tehran

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief meets with US embassy drug enforcement program new director

Armenia, Nicaragua FMs highlight interest to deepen cooperation within international platforms

La Francophonie Secretary General: I reaffirm readiness to support Armenia initiatives

Armenia, France FMs meet in New York, discuss prospects for settlement of Karabakh conflict

Armenia Syunik Province governor’s wanted son turns himself in, is taken to prison

939 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US welcomes China decision to stop building coal-burning power plants abroad

US Congress demands release of all Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

FMs discuss rich agenda of Armenia-Greece relations

Serbia to open diplomatic mission in Armenia

Tiger kills shepherd in India right before the eyes of other shepherds

Newspaper: Whose interests Armenia current government serves?

Newspaper: Ex-Presidents Kocharyan, Sargsyan were invited to Armenia Independence Day anniversary event

Armenia FM to Austrian counterpart: Armenian heritage of Artsakh urgently needs to be in international community's focus

Armenia opposition MP: No protection of public interests mentioned in administrative-territorial division law

Analyst: Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan know the price for new and possible escalation

Embassy of Iran in Armenia on situation regarding Iranian truck drivers detained in Azerbaijan

Armenian and Slovenian FMs discuss pressing regional and international issues

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives congratulatory messages from Iranian and Indian counterparts

His Holiness Karekin II receives Samvel Karapetyan and participants of Armenian Business Forum 2021

Armenia MOD chairs consultation devoted to army's preparations for winter

Driver dies in gorge after driving off Armenia’s Kapan-Kajaran road

Armenia FM meets with Polish counterpart

Armenia ruling party MP on reason why military parade was not held on Independence Day

Armenia and Lithuania FMs meet in New York

Criminal found at Armenia's border crossing point, was wanted by Greek law-enforcement authorities for 1 year

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council members receive Swedish National Courts Administration delegation

Level of Armenia's Lake Sevan drops 1 cm in period between September 13 and 19

Azerbaijan FM demands that counterparts of VUAM "exert pressure on Armenia"

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs planning to resume talks with Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

Digest: Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss Karabakh, Russia peacekeepers remove Artsakh flag from monastery

Analyst: It's fundamentally important for Russia to maintain role of mediator between Yerevan and Baku

Armenia and Karabakh territorial administration ministers discuss administrative-territorial reforms in Artsakh

Tajikistan President congratulates Armenia PM on 30th anniversary of Independence

Iran-Armenia Chamber of Commerce chairman visits Embassy of Armenia

Dollar still going down in Armenia

Armenian ruling party MP: Erdogan's demand for corridor is not ruled out, but Armenia granting it is ruled out

Armenia drops 4 spots in Freedom House ranking of internet freedom

Armenia's Assyrian community protesting against Dimitrov village's "enlargement" in front of parliament building