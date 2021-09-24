FM, Jordan deputy PM confer on Armenian POWs, Azerbaijan provocations

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on Thursday met with Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The FMs of Armenia and Jordan lauded the current level of political dialogue between the two countries, highlighted the implementation of the agreements that were reached, and discussed the further deepening of Armenian-Jordanian relations.

The parties exchanged views also on developments in the Middle East and South Caucasus and issues of mutual interest.

Mirzoyan briefed his Jordanian interlocutor on the situation as a result of provocative actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia, and the return of Armenian POWs and civilian detainees being held in Azerbaijan.

And in the context of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, FM Mirzoyan stressed the importance of resuming the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.