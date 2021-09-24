News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
FM, Jordan deputy PM confer on Armenian POWs, Azerbaijan provocations
FM, Jordan deputy PM confer on Armenian POWs, Azerbaijan provocations
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on Thursday met with Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The FMs of Armenia and Jordan lauded the current level of political dialogue between the two countries, highlighted the implementation of the agreements that were reached, and discussed the further deepening of Armenian-Jordanian relations.

The parties exchanged views also on developments in the Middle East and South Caucasus and issues of mutual interest.

Mirzoyan briefed his Jordanian interlocutor on the situation as a result of provocative actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia, and the return of Armenian POWs and civilian detainees being held in Azerbaijan.

And in the context of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, FM Mirzoyan stressed the importance of resuming the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ombudsman receives US ex-Ambassador, presents Azerbaijan's violations of borderline residents' rights
Tatoyan emphasized that demarcation of...
 Armenian and Iranian FMs meet, Armenia's Goris-Kapan road also discussed
The Armenian foreign minister emphasized that...
 Armenia Security Council secretary: We raise Goris-Kapan road issue in discussions with Russia colleagues, Azerbaijan
We are discussing this issue at all levels in order to get a solution as soon as possible…
 Aliyev: Putin asked me not to humiliate Pashinyan in our presence during signing of November 9 statement
“The President of Russia is a very tactful person, very gentle, he treats everyone very respectfully,” the Azerbaijani president said in an interview with National Defense Magazine…
 Armenia Security Council chief: We need to normalize relations with Turkey
This normalization should be gradual…
 Azerbaijan files lawsuit against Armenia with International Court of Justice
The case was filed in court a week after Armenia filed a similar claim against Azerbaijan ...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos