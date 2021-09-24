Azerbaijan files lawsuit against Armenia with International Court of Justice

Azerbaijan filed a lawsuit with the UN International Court of Justice on September 23, accusing Armenia of policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis.
According to a document tweeted, Azerbaijan initiated a case against Armenia regarding the interpretation and application of the convention elimination of all forms of racial discrimination and asks the court to indicate provisional measures.
The case was filed with the International Court of Justice a week after Armenia filed a lawsuit against Azerbaijan in the same court in The Hague, accusing Baku of the state's policy of Armenian hatred.
In its lawsuit, Azerbaijan claims that “Armenia once again targeted Azerbaijanis for brutal treatment motivated by ethnic hatred.”
“Armenia’s policies and conduct of ethnic cleansing, cultural erasure and fomenting of hatred against Azerbaijanis systematically infringe the rights and freedoms of Azerbaijanis, as well as Azerbaijan’s own rights,” the case alleges. Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of violating an international convention aimed at eradicating discrimination.
Azerbaijan also appealed to the court with a request to urgently indicate "provisional measures" to “protect Azerbaijanis from the irreparable harm caused by Armenia’s ongoing conduct.”