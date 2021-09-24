Defense minister receives head of Red Cross delegation in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Friday received Thierry Ribo, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Ribo lauded the effective cooperation between the two institutions, expressing hope that in the future, the programs being jointly implemented will achieve an even higher level of quality.
During the meeting, the parties stressed the need for the immediate repatriation of those captured as a result of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall, and discussed issues related to finding out the fate of the missing.
Also, the interlocutors expressed readiness to continue the implementation of measures to raise awareness of international humanitarian law within the Armenian armed forces, and the carrying out of respective training programs.