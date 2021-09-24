Armenia Parliament Speaker receives UAE Chargé d'Affaires

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan today received Chargé d'Affaires of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ahlam Rashid Ahmad Al Abd Al Salami.
After his welcoming speech, parliamentary speaker stated that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of relations with the Arab Gulf states and highly appreciated the balanced foreign policy of the UAE at the regional and international levels.
Touching upon the need for development of cooperation within the scope of parliamentary diplomacy, the head of parliament stressed that the National Assembly will continue to make efforts for intensification of the bilateral relations.
Alen Simonyan informed that the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with the UAE will be formed soon, adding that the formation of a similar Group is expected in the UAE.
Thanking the Speaker of the National Assembly, the UAE Chargé d' Affairs affirmed the importance of cooperation with Armenia in different formats. Considering the partnership of the parliaments a landmark, she underscored the significance of implementation of joint projects.
At the end of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on Armenia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.