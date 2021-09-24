News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Asian Development Bank forecasts GDP growth of 5.2% in Armenia for 2021, 3.5% for 2022
Asian Development Bank forecasts GDP growth of 5.2% in Armenia for 2021, 3.5% for 2022
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has published its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2019 Update forecast.

Accordingly, the ADB forecasts GDP growth of 7.1% in the world this year, as well as 5.2% in Armenia for 2021 and 3.5% for 2022, as the country’s economy recovered faster than anticipated during the first half of the year.

Agriculture expanded by a strong 7.1% on higher crop production. Services grew by 5.3%, with increases in trade, transportation, food, and administrative and real estate services. Construction grew by 5.5%, while industry grew by 1.3% due to gains in mining and quarrying, electricity generation, and water and waste management. Private consumption in Armenia also expanded by 5.4% on higher remittances, and public consumption grew by 3.2% with higher spending on social services. Investment, measured by gross fixed capital formation, surged by 9.5% on higher government and private capital spending.

Inflation in developing Asia is expected to remain in check, at 2.2% this year and 2.7% in 2022. The current trend of higher international commodity and food prices could stoke inflation in some of the region’s economies.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia minister: Enlargement of communities will entail job cuts
According to him, when communities were...
 Dollar still losing value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also continued dropping in the country…
 Dollar continues dropping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Armavir Province grape growers protesting outside Armenia government building
They demand a meeting with either Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan or Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan…
 Dollar still going down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan pledges investments worth $780,000,000
It is important to work multilaterally for...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos