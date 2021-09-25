Chad Transitional Military Council head forms transitional parliament

The head of Chad's Transitional Military Council, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, on Friday named 93 members of a new interim parliament, five months after declaring himself leader following the death of his father Idriss Deby Itno, AFP reported.
"The following people have been designated members of the National Transitional Council [(NTC)]," said the decree signed by the four-star general, who when he declared himself head of the Transitional Military Council on April 20, dissolved parliament and promised "free and transparent" elections in 18 months.
The NTC "will act as a national assembly of transition" ahead of elections, said a dossier distributed to the media.
According to the press statement, the 93 members of the NTC were made up of parties previously represented in the dissolved parliament, other parties that were not, members of the security and armed forces, of civil society organizations and youth and women's organizations.