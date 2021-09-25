Biden says India should become permanent member of UN Security Council

US President Joe Biden feels that India should have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday, ANI reported.
"There was an appreciation of our presidency of the UN Security Council, especially on the Afghanistan issue. President Joe Biden was very specific in stating that he felt India should have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council," Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Biden.
He was addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi's second day of engagements in the US visit.
The Prime Minister of India, who is on a visit to the United States, met with the US President on Friday. It was the first personal meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office as President.