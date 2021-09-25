News
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs, statement issued
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs, statement issued
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation) have made a statement. It reads as follows: 

“On the sidelines of the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Minsk Group Co-Chairs met separately in New York with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. The Co-Chairs also hosted both Foreign Ministers at a joint meeting. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (PRCiO) Andrzej Kasprzyk participated in the meetings.

“The Co-Chairs and Foreign Ministers discussed a wide range of outstanding unresolved issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Co-Chairs proposed specific focused measures to deescalate the situation and possible next steps. The Co-Chairs stressed their continuing strong support for the full range of indispensable activities and operations undertaken by the PRCiO and his team.

“The Co-Chairs welcome this first meeting of the two ministers of foreign affairs since November 2020 as a sign of the resolve of the two countries to reengage in the peace process through direct dialogue aimed at contributing to security, stability, and prosperity in the region.  The Co-Chairs reaffirm their commitment to continue working with the sides to find comprehensive solutions to all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict in accordance with their mandate.”

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group added that they and PRCiO on Friday met with UN Under Secretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and OSCE Chairperson in Office Foreign Minister Ann Linde to brief them on their efforts over the past year, including the most recent developments in the process.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
