European Heritage Days being held in Artsakh

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport issued a respective message…

European Heritage Days are being held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), from September 25 to 27, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

In this connection, Artsakh Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Lusine Gharakhanyan has issued a message, which reads as follows:

“In these difficult days of the loss and afflicted dangers to our culture and cultural heritage, the European Heritage Days continue to be celebrated in the Republic of Artsakh to emphasize and sound the alarm for the salvation of the occupied historical-cultural and historical-architectural culture of Artsakh.

“We will get closer again to our rich centuries-old culture and civilization through various events, not having the opportunity to physically follow the condition and fate of our monuments in the occupied territories.

“I want to hope that the Days of European Culture will be another occasion for creative Europe to take concrete steps to save the historical and cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh from imminent danger.

“We will continue to create, make and validate our cultural identity and history.”