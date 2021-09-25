News
Afghanistan to soon start issuing new passports
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Soon in Afghanistan will be issued documents of a new type with the indication of the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan".

Now all passports obtained by Afghan citizens under the previous regime remain valid, according to Ariana News.

All identity cards and passports in circulation in the country remain valid, but it is highly likely that the documents that will be issued in the near future will indicate the Islamic Emirate.

Earlier, the Taliban noted that any Afghan who has the relevant documents will be able to leave the country without hindrance.
