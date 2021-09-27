Armenia Deputy PM's Office on Aliyev's statement on trilateral meeting in October

The Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan neither confirms nor refutes President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s statement on a trilateral meeting in October.
The Office told Armenian News-NEWS.am that there is no date for the meeting.
“It’s not ruled out, but there is no agreed date for the next meeting,” the Office reported.
Today, in an interview with Anadolu, Aliyev said the next meeting of the task force at the level of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will take place in October.