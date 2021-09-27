PACE Vice-President: Final and peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict will require difficult concessions

The humanitarian consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict need to be thoroughly explored since fundamental human rights continued to be violated. This is what Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Nicole Trisse said during the session of the PACE.
Trisse stated that even though little progress has been made with regard to the issue of prisoners of war, it’s not enough. She also agreed on cooperation for demining and that it is necessary to put an end to incitement of hatred and provocations.
Trisse added that a final and peaceful settlement will require difficult concessions from both parties, but dialogue is very important, and refusing dialogue will lead to the risk of resumption of war.
She also stated that reaching an agreement on access of the UNESCO to cultural heritage in the region will be helpful to build lasting reconciliation (Azerbaijan is against the visit of UNESCO’s representatives).