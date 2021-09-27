Armenia Ombudsman receives delegation of Swedish National Courts Administration

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan today received the delegation of the Swedish National Courts Administration, the Public Relations Department of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia reports.

The details about the programs for capacity-building which will be carried out with the Swedish judiciary in the courts of Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

Tatoyan touched upon the issues in the judiciary and added that, even though there are certain judges who are hurting the reputation of the judiciary with their behavior, the issue needs to be solved by law. He also touched upon the inadmissible practice of delaying court cases, adding that the issue remains unsolved even after the Human Rights Defender published his special report and applied to the Constitutional Court.

The Ombudsman attached importance to the role of the Supreme Judicial Council, especially in regard to increase of confidence in courts, and underscored the effective cooperation with the Supreme Judicial Council.