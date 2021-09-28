Armenia justice minister meets with students of Yerevan State University, discusses justice reforms

If Armenia has an independent and professional judiciary and citizens who don’t tolerate corruption, it will become one of the best countries, with the best economy and a powerful army. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan said during a meeting with students of Yerevan State University today, presenting the government’s plan for justice reforms.

The students inquired after the plans to ensure access to justice, have a corruption-free judicial power, reform the penitentiary system and carry out actions for re-socialization of convicts.

Andreasyan answered everyone’s questions, presented the reforms being implemented and to be implemented in the country’s judiciary, the activities being carried out to fight against criminal subculture, the vision for having law-abiding citizens and the works aimed at combating corruption.

The minister also thanked the students for their questions and the Union of Informed Citizens for hosting the event with the support of Freedom House.